Harrodsburg man arrested for role in Jan. 6 violence at U.S. Capitol

If the insurrection at the Capitol showed anything, it’s that we have a long way to go to get back to a civil political dialogue.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:27:43-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI Louisville said.

Stephen Chase Randolph is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer causing bodily injury; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice/congress.

Randolph has his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

