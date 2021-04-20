Harrodsburg man arrested for role in Jan. 6 violence at U.S. Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI Louisville said.

#BREAKING: STEPHEN CHASE RANDOLPH of Harrodsburg, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/WdDTO7cB0L — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 20, 2021

Stephen Chase Randolph is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer causing bodily injury; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice/congress.

Randolph has his initial court appearance on Wednesday.