Harrodsburg Police Department find, arrest theft suspect in Mercer County

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 13

Officials with the Harrodsburg Police Department reported that the alleged theft suspect has been arrested after police were searching for him in the Mercer County area on Sunday.

Officials added that he is the primary suspect in several home and business burglaries throughout the area.

Further, the suspect was reportedly arrested at his last theft near the McAfee Fire Station.

Original Story:

The Harrodsburg Police Department warned the community on Sunday about an "active situation" in which a wanted theft subject has been seen in the MacAfee area of Mercer County.

Police reported that he was last seen on foot north of the McAfee Fire Station and officials told the community to not approach the subject and call 911 if he is seen.

The subject is wanted for questioning involving several thefts, according to the department.