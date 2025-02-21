Harsh winter pushes Lexington restaurant to social media for support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A particularly harsh winter has made business difficult for many small businesses, including Thea’s Bass and Biddy Kitchen in Lexington.

As a result, Owner Thea Mason recently turned to social media in hopes of rallying community support to keep her restaurant afloat.

"It's really close to that," Mason said, comparing the current slowdown to the early days of her business, which launched as a pop-up tent in 2018. "When you start, it’s just really, uh, you don’t really know where the funds are gonna come from."

Mason, who originally moved to Kentucky from Detroit, drew a parallel between the frigid temperatures facing Lexington this winter and the tough conditions she experienced in her former hometown.

"The cold has a really big impact on our business,” she stated. "I have full faith we’ll be fine, but hopefully, we’ll just be turning the lights off tonight for tomorrow.”

With business dwindling, Thea reached out to her community through social media platforms, and the response was overwhelming. The flood of foot traffic that resulted from her outreach left Mason emotional.

"It's awesome," she said, her voice trembling with gratitude. "We appreciate Lexington, for sure."

Despite not being a Lexington native, Mason feels a deep sense of belonging thanks to the support she has received in recent days.

"I couldn’t have fathomed this would happen on this scale," she said. "These folks have really shown me a different side of Lexington, so it’s amazing."

Support for Mason came not only from loyal patrons but also from first-time customers like Terrance Clay, who learned about Thea’s situation through a Facebook post. As a small business owner himself, Clay applauded Mason's determination to keep her restaurant open.

“Just pushing every day and just believing that if you continue to, believe in your dreams and your goals, at the end of the rainbow, you will be successful," he remarked. "Just don’t give up.”

Mason echoed Clay’s sentiments, promising to continue to provide her customers with her signature style regardless of the challenges she faces. “I believe in myself 120% times 10 million through infinity,” she declared.

So, while the future of her business is unclear to Mason, she will always find a way to keep her community's stomach full.

