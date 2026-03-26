Hazard FD crews battle wildfires threatening homes in the Lothair, Christopher areas

(LEX 18) — Hazard Fire Department crews are battling wildfires threatening homes in the area. Personnel worked from around 4 p.m. Wednesday until the early hours of this morning to contain the fires.

The department said most of its immediate efforts have been in the Lothair and Christopher areas, with a primary focus on securing the perimeter around structures, residences and property.

Units are currently redeployed to the ridge around the Perry County Coal offices. They are continuing to combat the wildfires alongside the Kentucky Division of Forestry.