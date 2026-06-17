Hazard Police Department K9 Tia to receive donated bullet and stab protective vest

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — K9 Tia of the Hazard Police Department in Kentucky will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Tia will receive the body armor thanks to a donation sponsored by Jean Devenport of Yakima, Washington. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In honor of Sophie Lou." Delivery is expected within 10 weeks, the department reported.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified.

Since its founding, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,513 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations, according to the department.

The program is open to U.S. K9s that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty, the department added. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978. Donations can also be made at www.vik9s.org or by mail to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.