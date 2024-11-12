Shelter in place order lifted after ‘critical incident’ in Louisville, evac order remains in some areas

Update Nov. 12 at 4:39 p.m.

The shelter in place order for the 1800 block of Payne Street is being lifted, however the evacuation order for the two surrounding blocks is still in place, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services.

LENSAlert Update: The shelter-in-place for the incident in1800 blk of Payne St is being lifted; the evac order for the two surrounding blocks still in place — Louisville Metro Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) November 12, 2024

Update Nov. 12 at 4:36 p.m.

According to the Louisville Fire Chief, one person who was pinned underneath debris from a building collapse has been rescued and at least eight people have been taken to the hospital.

Crews are continuing to monitor the air, and so far nothing has shown up. An evacuation and shelter in place order has been issued as a precaution. This is an ongoing situation, according to the fire chief.

Original Story:

The Louisville Metro Emergency Services announced that a shelter in place order has been issued near Payne Street in Louisville due to a "hazardous materials incident."

A post read that the order has been issued for those that are in a one mile radius of the 1900 block of Payne Street.

LENSAlert: Urgent Message! There has been a hazardous materials incident at1901Payne St. A shelter in place order has been issued for those in a one mile radius. — Louisville Metro Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) November 12, 2024

Agents with @ATFLouisville are responding and assisting with a critical incident in the 1900 block of Payne Street in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/JKwWGJ3A3Y — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) November 12, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.