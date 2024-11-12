Watch Now
Shelter in place order lifted after ‘critical incident’ in Louisville, evac order remains in some areas

Update Nov. 12 at 4:39 p.m.

The shelter in place order for the 1800 block of Payne Street is being lifted, however the evacuation order for the two surrounding blocks is still in place, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services.

Update Nov. 12 at 4:36 p.m.

According to the Louisville Fire Chief, one person who was pinned underneath debris from a building collapse has been rescued and at least eight people have been taken to the hospital.

Crews are continuing to monitor the air, and so far nothing has shown up. An evacuation and shelter in place order has been issued as a precaution. This is an ongoing situation, according to the fire chief.

Original Story:

The Louisville Metro Emergency Services announced that a shelter in place order has been issued near Payne Street in Louisville due to a "hazardous materials incident."

A post read that the order has been issued for those that are in a one mile radius of the 1900 block of Payne Street.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

