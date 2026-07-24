Hazmat crews respond to reported muriatic acid spill on Lansdowne Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington firefighters responded to a hazmat incident Friday morning after a hazardous substance was reported at a property on Lansdowne Drive.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 5:53 a.m. to the 3500 block of Lansdowne Drive for a reported hazmat condition.

When firefighters arrived, they investigated the scene and sampled the substance, determining it was muriatic acid, LFD reported.

Officials said no one was injured, and there were no transports from the scene.

As of Friday morning, hazmat crews were working to neutralize the spill. The cause of the spill has not been released.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, when hydrogen chloride gas is dissolved in water, it forms hydrochloric acid. This is a strong acid also known as muriatic acid.