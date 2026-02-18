Danville man with dementia dies more than year after violent police arrest at Walmart

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — A 67-year-old Danville man who suffered a violent arrest by Danville police while diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia has died at his home surrounded by family.

John Hardwick died on February 11 at his home with his wife, Cindy, and family by his side, according to his attorney Ephraim Helton.

"He died at home, and he was surrounded by Cindy and his family," Helton said.

To family and friends, Hardwick was a kind, adventurous, and loving family man.

"He was a UK fan. He was a Green Bay Packers fan. He loved to be out fishing and on a boat. He loved being with Cindy. I mean just the smiles," Helton said.

Hardwick had suffered from frontotemporal dementia for years before his death.

More than a year ago, in October 2024, Hardwick was accused of shoplifting under the influence at a Danville Walmart. Video surveillance showed Hardwick being restrained, thrown to the floor, and struck by Danville Police Officer TJ Godbey, with two other officers assisting in the arrest.

This is a case LEX18's Kayleigh Randle has followed extensively and has continued to dig into.

The incident left Hardwick with bruises, injured ribs, and severe PTSD. His alcohol intoxication and shoplifting charges were later dropped after a judge dismissed the case with prejudice. Additionally, medical documents showed that Hardwick did in fact have dementia and he was not under the influence.

"We have a medical opinion from an expert on how these types of events from people with frontotemporal dementia. How these adversely affect you," Helton said.

A petition with more than 38,000 signatures was created calling for the removal of Officer Godbey. Godbey still works for the department.

"I'm so surprised. We've got elections coming up in November, and I hope the voters of this community are well aware of the commissioners and the mayor who have condoned this type of behavior," Helton said. Helton stresses that people, including the Danville mayor and commissioners, should read the depositions. He says what's inside those documents would shock everyone.

Helton and the Hardwick family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Danville Police Department, and the city of Danville. But will his death affect the case?

"We don't believe it affects the case. I mean, as a human being, it affects me and the lawyers with me on this case that we weren't able to get compensation for John and his family," Helton said.

The family will continue to fight for justice, they say Hardwick deserves it even after his passing.

"You're here to serve. They didn't serve John Hardwick. They didn't serve Cindy Hardwick, and they didn't serve this community. Let me tell you, they didn't serve this community. What they did was awful, and the cover-up is often times is worse than the actual event," Helton said.

Helton says a mediation to determine the standing of this case is set for March 3.

A federal hearing is set for June while a state hearing is set for September.

