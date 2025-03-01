'He just loved everyone': Family grieves death of 14-year-old boy as they seek justice

MCCREARY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, a vigil was held at the McCreary County Courthouse for a 14-year-old who was found unresponsive and died on the way to the hospital Sunday night.

Kimberly Carpenter is still processing the death of her son, Austin Carpenter.

Austin was described as someone who loved everybody.

"He was very happy, loving, and caring. He would do anything for anyone. He just loved everyone, and everyone loved him,"Carpenter said.

According to a citation, Austin was found unresponsive and not breathing in a McCreary County home Sunday night. He was transported to the Wayne County Hospital, where he died upon arrival. Deputies observed "serious injuries" on Austin.

His guardians, Jeremy Ridner and Billie Bolin, were arrested and charged with criminal abuse. The citation states they knew of his injuries and did not seek medical attention. Now the family is demanding justice.

Members of the community gathered at the courthouse for the vigil, which served as a chance for them and Austin's family to be a voice not just for him but for others.

"This is Austin's fight. We will not stop until justice is served for him and other kids," said Rachael Perkins, Austin's aunt.

Part of that fight is to change how the child protection branch operates.

"They need to look into these people more. They need to do regular checks, and they need to follow their own regulations because it seems like no one cares," said Madison Worley, Austin's cousin.

Each passionate speaker emphasized the importance of bringing justice for Austin in a way that honors him.

"I have been pushing forward for Austin because that's what he would have wanted, and to do it his way so his name doesn't die," Carpenter said.

And now memories are all they have.