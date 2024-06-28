'He loved to help people': Family, friends remember beloved Madison County football coach, pastor

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved middle school football coach. Michael Huguely passed away Sunday, three days after suffering a stroke. We talked with members of the family Thursday night in Richmond.

Huguely impacted so many lives in so many different ways.

"That was just him, that was who he was, he was a humble guy, and he loved to help people."

His wife Kim reflected on his contributions to Richmond and Madison County, which extend far beyond his 35-year coaching career on the football field.

A mentor and a family man, Huguely never met a stranger. He was a very unselfish person.

His mom, Sarah Miller Johnson, remembers the time Mike invited his football players over for dinner.

"When they walked in that door I said, I don't know if I have enough food, and he said 'momma, what they want is lasagna, salad, and your butterscotch pie.'"

For Huguely, it was about fellowship. Along with football, he was associate pastor at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and coached track and field at Madison Central High School and Caudill Middle School.

"I don't know when he slept because he was always doing something, always helping someone. They say that you're lucky to meet three people with the character that he had in your lifetime," said Eric Warford.

Huguely and Warford talked for years about coaching together. They finally got that chance in 2023 at Caudill Middle School, and they led Caudill to a middle school conference championship.

"To be able to be in his presence every day on the football field, it was something special," said Warford.

Michael's lasting impression was summed up by his mother.

"He was my pride and joy, like his wife said, he loved people, he loved his family and he loved me."

