'He personally launched my career,' Taylor Made worker, recovery advocate dies

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Joshua Franks will never forget Taylor Made's Josh Bryan, who died from complications after jaw surgery.

"When I came to this farm and stable recovery, I always felt on the outskirts. I didn't feel a part of it. I was an alcoholic and an addict, and Josh really related to me," Franks said.

Franks spent 10 years in prison on drug charges. After his release, Bryan was one of the few people who believed in him.

"He personally launched my career," Franks said. "Not only that, his story inspired me to want to do better each and every day."

Bryan was born with Goldenhar syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the development of the face and other parts of the body. In addition to this challenge, Bryan battled alcoholism but had been sober for the last five years of his life.

Frank Taylor, Bryan's cousin and part-owner of Taylor Made Farm, was shocked to hear about Bryan's death following complications from jaw surgery.

"He was dealt a tough hand from the beginning," Taylor said.

Despite his challenges, Bryan was known for his selflessness. He used his past experiences to help others avoid similar struggles.

"He just had a huge giving heart that touched so many people," Taylor said.

Together, Taylor and Bryan created a recovery program at Taylor Made Farm. The School of Horsemanship has helped over 100 individuals overcome addiction.

"If it wasn't for Josh, the school horsemanship would never come about. So every person that walks through that door, Josh Bryan had a part of," Franks said.

Known for champion horses, Taylor Made Farm is even more proud that Bryan's legacy will continue through this program. The family-owned farm says they will be mourning Bryan's loss for some time.

