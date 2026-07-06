Head-on crash on KY 70 in Casey County kills 1 driver, injures 5 others

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A head-on collision on KY 70 near Pruitt Lane in Casey County killed one driver and sent five others to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say 69-year-old Ronnie Lee of Liberty, was driving south on KY 70 when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north.

The vehicles collided head-on, according to KSP. The Chevrolet overturned in a ditch along the roadway.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County Coroner. The driver of the other vehicle, along with an adult passenger and three juvenile passengers, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Casey County Sheriff's Office, Casey County Fire/EMS, and the Casey County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene. The collision is under investigation.

