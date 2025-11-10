Health Department: 5 cases of whooping cough in several Fayette County schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Five cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have popped up in four Fayette County schools since early October, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

An email was sent to parents and staff at Fayette County Public Schools on Sunday informing them about the recent uptick in cases and how to avoid infection.

The four schools with cases are:



Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Lafayette High School Lansdowne Elementary School Lexington Christian Academy

The bacteria can cause cold-like symptoms with a minimal fever, and are notable for a cough that can last weeks to months.

The health department says whooping cough is more severe in unimmunized people, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, people with prior lung conditions, and infants 12 months of age or younger. Infants younger than 6 months may develop complications and often require hospitalization.

Whooping cough spreads through the air and can take anywhere from five to 21 days for symptoms to begin after being in contact with a sick person.

The health department says the best way to protect yourself and your child from the virus is to get vaccinated and stay up to date on your child's DTaP/Tdap shots.

If your child develops whooping cough, the health department advises parents to keep the child at home until after five days of antibiotic treatment. If untreated, the child should be excluded from school or daycare for 21 days after the onset of cough, according to the health department.

You can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information.