Health Department officials provide tips on preventing heat related illnesses

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — We hear of tornadoes and floods being an extreme weather event but the heat is a bigger threat to people's health despite what you may think.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the heat sends more people to the hospital than any other extreme weather event. Pools and other outdoor water facilities are booming in this hear including Paradise Cove Aquatic Center in Madison County.

Heat affects health in many ways as heat exhaustion, a heat stroke, and dehydration are just a few examples of ailments that can lead to kidney injury, heart disease, and blood pressure problems.

Seeking help and learning the symptoms for these heat related illnesses are important due to the heat that is currently rolling through Lexington.

"You wanna look for anybody who is acting out of the ordinary, there’s some confusion sitting in," said Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington Fayette County Health Department. "The difficulty speaking or slurred words. Look for red, patchy skin or sometimes just clammy skin. So if anyone is showing those signs you wanna call for immediate help on that. Make that call to emergency services... 911. And then try and get them to a cooler spot.”

If you are at a waterpark or at an outside event, seek shade and drink plenty of cold water.

Paradise Cove understands has implemented different ways to keep their customers hydrated and healthy, such as Kona Ice, free water, and allowing customers to bring water bottles into the park.