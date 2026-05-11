Health investigation into gastrointestinal illness at Scott County childcare facility concludes

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The WEDCO District Health Department has concluded its investigation into a gastrointestinal illness reported at a Scott County childcare facility.

The department, working in coordination with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, identified the illness as a gastrointestinal virus commonly seen in group settings such as childcare facilities. Cleaning, sanitizing, and prevention measures were implemented in response. Health officials say there is no indication of an ongoing public health concern related to the investigation.

When multiple individuals experience similar gastrointestinal symptoms, public health agencies work to identify the cause, recommend appropriate prevention measures, and help reduce further spread of illness within the community.

WEDCO continues to encourage routine illness prevention practices, including:

Frequent handwashing with soap and water

Proper cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces

Staying home when experiencing symptoms of illness and for at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve

WEDCO said it appreciates the cooperation of the facility, families, healthcare providers, and state partners throughout the investigation and response.