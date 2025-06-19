Health officials confirm harmful algal bloom on Herrington Lake

(LEX 18) — Health officials have confirmed a harmful algal bloom at Paradise Camp on Herrington Lake, with a second bloom detected near Tanyard Branch, also known as Redgate, according to a release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The public is being advised to limit exposure to the water in these locations and remain aware that other areas on Herrington Lake may also be experiencing harmful algal blooms.

Officials say drinking water supplied for the region from Herrington Lake is not affected at this time and is being closely monitored.

The release states that the Kentucky Division of Water will continue to assess conditions at Herrington Lake and will provide updates.

The release details, "HABs occur when toxin-producing cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, grow excessively in a body of water, usually because of runoff from heavy rains and warm temperatures. They may appear as slicks of opaque, bright-green paint, but closer inspection often reveals a grainy, sawdust-like appearance. These blooms may appear as slicks of opaque, bright-green paint, but closer inspection often reveals a grainy, sawdust-like appearance."

Recommended precautions to avoid exposure to the HABS can be found here.

Anyone who suspects that they have seen a harmful algal bloom should report it to the Division of Water by calling 502-564-3410 or emailing water@ky.gov. After hours and on weekends, contact the 24-hour hotline at 502-564-2380 or 1-800-928-2380.

Additional information about harmful algal blooms in Kentucky can be found on the Division of Water's HAB webpage or by seeing all current HAB advisories in Kentucky at http://watermaps.ky.gov/HABs.