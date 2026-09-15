Health officials identify possible measles exposures at two Morehead medical facilities

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky health officials are warning the public about potential measles exposures at two health care facilities in Morehead late last month.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, potential exposures occurred between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31 at UK St. Claire Regional Medical Center and UK St. Claire Urgent Care - Hampton Way. The state said specific dates, times and addresses associated with the possible exposures are available on its public measles exposure chart.

Health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms, which can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children.

People who believe they may have measles are encouraged to call their health care provider before seeking in-person treatment.

"Do not go to a doctor's office or emergency room without calling first to help protect others from getting sick," the department said in a social media post.

The exposure notice comes as Kentucky continues to deal with an ongoing measles outbreak. The state's measles dashboard showed 46 confirmed cases across eight counties as of Sept. 14. Four measles-related hospitalizations have been reported, and no deaths have been recorded.

Health officials continue to stress that vaccination remains the best protection against measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for most people.

More information about measles and current exposure locations is available on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website at Kentucky Measles Information.