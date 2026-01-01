Health officials warn of potential measles exposure in northern Kentucky

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Health officials are warning of potential measles exposures at two locations in Grant County, Kentucky, after an unvaccinated, out-of-state traveler visited the area.

According to officials, the traveler stayed at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Dry Ridge from December 28 to 30, 2025, and visited the Ark Encounter on December 29, 2025.

Officials say measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children. The virus spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Anyone who may have been exposed at these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms, which typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a characteristic rash.

Officials say if you have concerns about exposure to measles, contact your health care provider immediately.