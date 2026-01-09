Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Lexington hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Health officials in Lexington have identified a potential measles exposure at a local hotel after an unvaccinated, out-of-state traveler stayed there over the New Year holiday.

The traveler stayed at the Hyatt Place in Hamburg from Dec. 31, 2025, through Jan. 2, 2026, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children. The virus spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Health officials emphasize that vaccination is the best protection against measles. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective at preventing the disease.

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles at the hotel during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a characteristic rash.

People with concerns about potential measles exposure should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Those who develop symptoms should call ahead before visiting a medical facility to prevent further spread of the virus.

The health department continues to investigate the case and will provide updates as more information becomes available.