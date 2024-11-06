HealthFirst Bluegrass to host events aimed at providing accessible healthcare to the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week and next, HealthFirst Bluegrass has some major events regarding accessible healthcare in the community. November 14, they'll provide flu vaccines and comprehensive services for veterans and residents at St. James Place.

Well before that, they'll host a workshop at the Multilingual Family Connection Center.

"It's really important to provide care for the community as a whole," Cassie Turner said.

Turner, the practice manager for the Adults and Women's Health Clinic at HealthFirst Bluegrass, wants to get the message out early about two upcoming community events. They're a big part of an initiative providing essential healthcare services to underserved populations in Lexington.

"We want to get as many families in as possible and we know that that is step one of all of our barriers. It's really having people know and understand we're here to help and assist them through that process," Turner added.

The first part of this initiative will take place November 7 and it's on the spot appointment scheduling for newcomer and migrant families at the Multilingual Family Connection Center.

"We're partnering with Fayette County Public Schools to really be able to support that. We provide translation services for those families coming in to help them establish not only what they need from Fayette County School Programs, but what they need from our medical programs," Turner noted.

It's a long-standing school-based program and partnership. In the 2023-24 school year, according to HealthFirst BlueGrass Director of Operations Malia Jackson, HealthFirst Bluegrass school-based clinics completed over 10,000 visits for medical, behavioral health and dental services for the FCPS Community.

"I think it's very important because unless we tackle the social determinants of health that are impacting the overall health of people, we're really not going to have a healthy community like we really want to," Noemi Lara-Rojo said.

Lara-Rojo is a community health worker at the Southland Location of HealthFirst Bluegrass serving in pediatric departments while playing a crucial role in school-based clinics.

When people do have a need or barrier, there's a wide range of services available from HealthFirst Bluegrass.

"They may need transportation, or they have food insecurities and don't know what they are going to eat that night. I think it's very important to have someone here that's going to help you figure that out and to know that you're not alone," Lara-Rojo added.

Multilingual family self-care day runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 7 at 701 East Main Street. It's a free workshop and resources include blood pressure checks, a session about nearby clinics and services and a session on mental health led by staff from Fayette County Public Schools.