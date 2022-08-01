Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims

(LEX 18) — The death toll keeps climbing in the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border.

"I lost my mother, my brother, my aunt, and my uncle," said Patricia Combs. "She came home from the hospital the day before to this." Combs says they all lived here.

"The pictures don't do justice for it."

Debris from those homes is scattered everywhere along the creek, clothes hang on branches, and cars sit submerged.

"If you knew what this looked like normally, your eyes cant believe what your seeing," said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.

Engle says cadaver dogs have been walking the creek. They smelled something here and crews worked to remove the debris.

"It's a sad day, it's a bad day."

After a few hours, they found nothing but that wasn't the case a few miles down as a body was pulled from the creek.

"Were beginning to recover a lot of bodies." He says three still unidentified bodies were found in the creek Sunday.

"I'm feeling hurt, heartbroken, helpless, there's no words to describe it," said Phyllis Smith, who knows Combs' family. "Our friends, neighbors."

"I just wish there was more I could do, but there's nothing more I can do."

Combs it left to pick up what remains. Finding whatever she can to remember her family.

"That's all I can do," she says.