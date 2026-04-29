'Heartbreaking beyond words': Floyd County Schools confirms death of 6th-grade student

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Floyd County Schools confirms that a sixth-grade student at Allen Elementary School passed away on April 28.
The district says that school counselors and support staff will be available to students and staff, and families are encouraged to talk with their children.
The school released the following statement regarding the student's death:
The loss of one of our students is heartbreaking beyond words. Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s family, friends, and all who are grieving. We are committed to supporting the family, students, staff, and community during this incredibly difficult time.