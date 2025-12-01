Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heath High School shooting remembered 28 years later

This screen shot from a Zoom video hearing shows Michael Carneal on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange, Ky. Carneal killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago. He told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. (Kentucky Parole Board via AP)
PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday marks 28 years since a gunman opened fire at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky.

Three students were killed, and five others were wounded when 14-year-old Michael Carneal shot into a prayer group in the school lobby on Dec. 1, 1997.

Crime

Kentucky school shooter speaks at parole hearing

Michael Berk

Carneal was denied parole in 2022 and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Survivors like Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed in the attack, continue to advocate for other victims of school violence.

