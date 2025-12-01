Heath High School shooting remembered 28 years later

PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday marks 28 years since a gunman opened fire at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky.

Three students were killed, and five others were wounded when 14-year-old Michael Carneal shot into a prayer group in the school lobby on Dec. 1, 1997.

Carneal was denied parole in 2022 and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Survivors like Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed in the attack, continue to advocate for other victims of school violence.