Heaven Hill to revive its whiskey production in its hometown

Bourbon Homecoming Kentucky
AP
This image provided by Heaven Hill Distilleries shows a rendering of a new Heaven Hill distillery by architects Joseph & Joseph. Heaven Hill Distillery says it plans to revive its whiskey production in its Kentucky hometown. The family-owned and operated spirits company announced plans Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to build a $135 million distillery expected to open by 2024 in Bardstown, Ky. (Heaven Hill Distilleries via AP)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:05:31-04

Heaven Hill Distillery says it plans to revive its whiskey production in its Kentucky hometown.

The family-owned and operated spirits company announced plans Wednesday to build a $135 million distillery expected to open by 2024 in Bardstown.

It comes more than a quarter century after a devastating fire destroyed Heaven Hill's previous production facility in Bardstown.

Heaven Hill says the new distillery is needed to help meet growing global demand for the company’s whiskeys. The company produces Evan Williams, one of the world’s top-selling bourbons.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

