Lexington police searching for suspect in Armstrong Mill Road shooting

UPDATE: Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

A shots fired investigation is underway by Lexington police after a shooting on Armstrong Mill Road on Monday afternoon as police continue to search for the reported suspect.

Officials reported that officers were called to the 1000 block of Armstrong Mill Road for a reported active shooter. Upon arrival, police found that a man fired several rounds, striking a parked vehicle before he fled the scene.

Police added that no injuries occurred in the process and "there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public at this time."

The suspect is described by police as a man wearing all-black clothing.

Police said that anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.

Original Story:

LEX 18 on the scene reported seeing a heavy police presence at 1040 Armstrong Mill Road Monday afternoon due to an active scene, however, police noted that there is "no active shooter."

An officials on the scene confirmed to LEX 18 that the situation is being treated as an "active shooting situation" and that someone did shoot at a vehicle. However, no injuries were reported.

Further, officials reported that shell casings were found in the church parking lot area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.