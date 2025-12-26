Lexington police respond to confirmed shooting in the 200 block of South Limestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large police presence was seen in the 200 block of South Limestone in Lexington amid a confirmed shooting early Friday morning.

According to Lexington police, at around 5 a.m., officers responded the scene of a victim with a gunshot wound on South Limestone. Upon arrival, police found the victim and the individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that suspect information is not available at this time. An person was seen in handcuffs on the scene, however, police noted that the person was taken into custody for "unrelated charges."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.