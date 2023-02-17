Watch Now
Covering Kentucky

Heavy rain leads to high water problems, road closures in central Kentucky

Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 10:28:16-05

(LEX 18) — Heavy rainfall moved through central Kentucky Thursday, impacting roads and causing some school closures Friday.

KYTC has confirmed several roads remain closed Friday morning in Breathitt, Estill, Magoffin, Owsley and Powell counties due to high water. Schools in these areas may be closed or operating on an NTI Day. List of school closings/delays.

NWS Louisville plans to survey storm damage in Russell County following Thursday's storms.

Storm damage in Russell County included the roof being blown off of Ace Hardware. A 58 mph wind gust was recorded.

Thursday saw a record daily maximum rainfall.

Navigate road closures due to weather here.

