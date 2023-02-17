Heavy rain leads to high water problems, road closures in central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Heavy rainfall moved through central Kentucky Thursday, impacting roads and causing some school closures Friday.

KYTC has confirmed several roads remain closed Friday morning in Breathitt, Estill, Magoffin, Owsley and Powell counties due to high water. Schools in these areas may be closed or operating on an NTI Day. List of school closings/delays.

NWS Louisville plans to survey storm damage in Russell County following Thursday's storms.

A storm damage survey is planned for Russell County today. We will provide updates as we receive them from our survey team. #KYwx pic.twitter.com/YbcdYIiDpT — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 17, 2023

Storm damage in Russell County included the roof being blown off of Ace Hardware. A 58 mph wind gust was recorded.

Thursday saw a record daily maximum rainfall.

Navigate road closures due to weather here.