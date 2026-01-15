Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

House fire on Bishop Drive in Lexington quickly extinguished by firefighters, no injuries reported

Image (14).jfif
LEX 18
Image (14).jfif
fire
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire on Bishop Drive Tuesday night with no injuries reported.

Lexington Fire Department crews were called to 640 Bishop Drive at around 9:50 p.m. for a structure fire report. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the home.

The incident was upgraded to a working structure fire, but crews quickly brought the blaze under control, LFD reported.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18