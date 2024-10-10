Helene causes IV fluid shortage at hospitals

(LEX 18) — Catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene shut down the country's largest IV fluid manufacturer in North Carolina, reducing shipments to hospitals.

A shortage of IV fluid is now forcing some hospitals to postpone new elective surgeries and other non-emergency procedures.

Chief Medical Officer Doctor Lee Dossett with Baptist Health spoke with LEX 18 about the measures being implemented to help conserve supplies.

"They are working to get that up as soon as possible, but that is obviously going to take a lot of time," explains Dr. Dossett.

Baxter International is a medical technology company located in western North Carolina that was affected by flooding.

Dr. Dossett says the factory is responsible for producing 60% of IV fluids for U.S. hospitals.

"Our first immediate reaction or response was, we need to start conserving the supply we already have. That means just switching IV fluids to if a patient is able to eat and drink, let them do that instead of them having fluids coming through their IV. Switching some IV medications to pills if they are able to tolerate pill," says Dr. Dossett.

Baptist Health decided Wednesday to pause all new elective surgeries, but emergency surgeries and previously scheduled surgeries will not be impacted.

"On our end its a matter of consuming what we do have and making sure going forward we have a plan if this is longer then we would hope," explained Dr. Dossett.

LEX 18 did reach out to other area hospitals

UK HealthCare released a statement saying:

"Flooding in western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene has impacted Baxter International's primary manufacturing facility for large volume IV products resulting in an IV fluid shortage.





UK HealthCare has implemented measures to modify prescribing and administration practices to help conserve supplies. UK HealthCare's Materials Management and Pharmacy Supply Chain teams are working to maximize the days supply on hand, as well as identify opportunities for conservation. Additionally, a special task force on drug shortages is being formed to identify and assist in projected supply constraints.







It's too early to speculate about additional measures we may have to consider and implement in the future, but we are monitoring the situation closely and we will always do what is in the best interests of our patient population.







The safety and well-being of our patients is our utmost priority, and we are taking measures to ensure quality care and minimize disruptions to patient care." UK HealthCare

CHI Saint Joseph Health also sent us a statement saying:

"At CHI Saint Joseph Health, patient safety remains our highest priority. We currently do not have any shortages; however, we are proactively taking recommended steps to conserve supplies." CHI Saint Joseph Health

Dr. Dossett says Baptist Health is sourcing other vendors amid the shortage and will continue using every lever and avenue to source these products.

"At this time, my expectation would be that anybody who comes to the hospital for the ER or planned admission, that wouldn't even notice," says Dr. Dossett.

