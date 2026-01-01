Hello, baby! Lexington hospitals announce first births of 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hello, baby! Two Lexington hospitals have announced their first births of 2026, a boy and girl.

At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Kennedy Rayne made her appearance to parents Dalton and Hadlee Ritchie of Winchester at the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East.

Autumn and Chayse Haggins of Willisburg also welcomed a little boy, Meeko Ray, just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning at Baptist Health Lexington. Both Autumn and Chayse, as well as their two other children, were born at the hospital.