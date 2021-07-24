Helping to feed families in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sisters Road to Freedom is a Lexington-based organization that works to give people access to resources and goods they may not otherwise have.

That's why the non-profit's room off Woodhill Drive is filled with box after box of fresh produce.

"The squash, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and they love when we get oranges, apples, limes, lemons, pineapples," said Therese Wright.

Wright helped launch Sisters Road to Freedom about ten years ago.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, Wright and volunteers carry out their mission to feed Lexington families in need.

"You have seen we do not ask questions, we do not care about people's income, social security number, anything like that. We are just here to serve," said Wright.

"This is the place to come when you need stuff for your kids, to help out your kids, anything," said Isabelita Perez, a volunteer.

As we enter the 17th month of the pandemic, the number of people passing through continues to grow.

"As an immigrant, I know what it's like to have struggled. I know what it is. And so, I treat people the way I want to be treated," said Wright. "Let me tell you, it's a joy to serve people."

Sisters Road to Freedom provides more than food. Wright says the non-profit helps people with access to services including legal clinics, help with bills, mental health help, and wellness workshops.