Helping your pets beat the summer heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — With temperatures blazing in Central Kentucky, animal care officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe.

Jai Hamilton, a cruelty investigator with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, said dogs are especially vulnerable in extreme heat.

"Dogs can overheat very, very easily. They don't sweat like people," explains Hamilton.

She said heat stroke can happen in minutes, and knowing the signs could save your pet's life.

"If you do have a dog go into heat stroke, that would look like panting on its side, non-responsive. Its eyes are open, but it's not wanting to drink water. That's a life threatening emergency and you need to rush the animal to the vet."

Signs of heat distress include thick saliva, heavy panting, and lethargy.

Pet owners should never leave their animals tied up outside or in a parked car. Hamilton described a recent incident that illustrated just how dangerous a hot car can be.

"Two days ago we had somebody leave their dog in a car while they were at a doctor's appointment. They were in the doctor's appointments for over an hour," Hamilton recalls. "Luckily we got the call pretty quickly because when we got the dog out, it was exhibiting some pretty heavy heat distress. If we wouldn't have gotten the call and got that dog out, that dog would have been dead."

Pavement temperatures also pose a risk to pets during walks. A surface temperature reading taken during the heat wave showed pavement reaching 132 degrees — hot enough to burn paws.

"If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet, and it's time to bring him in," Hamilton said.

Officials recommend limiting time outdoors, ensuring pets always have access to water and shade, and seeking veterinary attention immediately if an animal seems off.

Hamilton says a new Lexington Animal Care Ordinance has been change to help save pets from the blaze.