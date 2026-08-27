Henry Clay football coach charged with alleged distribution of obscene matter to minors

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — Phillip Hawkins, the head football coach at Henry Clay High School, has been charged with the alleged distribution of obscene matter to minors, according to court records.

A citation from the Lexington Police Department shows Hawkins, 57, was charged with first-degree distribution of obscene matter to minors. The citation alleges that multiple juvenile victims told investigators that Hawkins knowingly showed them obscene material on his phone while knowing they were minors. According to the citation, the material allegedly included photos of a woman's unclothed breasts and lower extremities and was shown to the juveniles.

The charge stems from an investigation by Lexington police and the citation says the alleged crime occurred in April at Henry Clay High School. Court records show Hawkins is scheduled to appear in Fayette District Court on Sept. 21.

LEX Sports spoke with Hawkins who is denying the allegations. He says his legal team is preparing a formal response. LEX News will update this story when a response is received.

When contacted by LEX News, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Scully said the district does not comment on personnel matters.

However, Scully confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader that Hawkins has been placed on administrative leave.

Hawkins became Henry Clay's football coach before the 2025 season after previously leading Bryan Station High School to a state championship game appearance in 2023.