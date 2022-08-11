'Her smile was just something else,' Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County woman Vanessa Baker is still missing two weeks after July's devastating and deadly floods hit Eastern Kentucky.

Her brother-in-law, Raymond Baker, said she is one-of-a-kind.

"Her smile was just something else," Raymond said.

Raymond also described her as a generous person who would give you anything she had.

"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."

The 60-year-old is a secretary at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary. Anthony said she was beloved by the kids and staff.

"There’s just so many good memories and I hope everyone cherishes those and realizes what a great impact she’s had on each and every one of us," Anthony said.

On July 27th on Lower River Caney Road, Vanessa was swept away by the floodwaters. Her home is gone too.

Raymond and Anthony live next door, along with several other family members. Her absence from the community they have built is more than they can bear.

"It's something you can't explain," Raymond said tearfully. "You live beside somebody so long. They're your family. It's hard for me to look out my door and look over here."

They said it's agonizing not knowing where she is. They pray she is found alive.

"You never give up hope and if there's anything that could ever be possible, I know the Lord can make things possible and that she could be there," Anthony said.

"Anything is possible," Raymond said. "Anything. I just like to have closure. Closure for my brother and family. That's all."

They hope that closure may come tomorrow. A volunteer search crew is set to come out and look for her, in hopes of bringing an end to the uncertainty so healing can begin.