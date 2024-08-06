Heroes Among Us: Vision-impaired author finds success

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Samantha Sinclair has always had a vision.

“I want to be a 9-1-1 dispatcher”, Samantha says. “It runs in my family. We say it’s in my blood. But obviously there’s a lot of people who have hesitancies about it.”

But that hasn’t happened yet. You see, Samantha has been vision-impaired for most of her life.

“Some things were hard,” Samantha admits. There were some people who were not really crazy about me going to public school. They thought my family should put me in the school for the blind, which is a great school, but not for us."

“A few years ago, God gave me complete peace about my visual impairment and I’m satisfied with that.”

Samantha doesn’t let much stand in her way. So, while she waits for that call, she has set her sights on another passion – writing.

“When I was little, it started out with reading. People would read to me. My grandma said she read to me until her throat was raw one day (laughs). I’ve always loved books, so I think becoming an author was not really a surprise. But I’m definitely surprised at where I’m at today.”

At just 28 years old, she’s penned eleven books.

“It amazes me to be sitting here doing this and to have people say ‘I love your books. They help me.’ That’s great.”

Samantha began writing a Christian book series and a Bible devotional series in 2018, all using special software that has allowed her to write books quickly, sometimes as quickly as just a few months.

Her latest is “The Call For Emily,” a Christian suspense novel that’s also her first to be accompanied by an audiobook.

“It’s had some good reviews. Everyone has said that they can’t put it down. They were surprised who the actual person was, so I was glad to hear that, that I was able to keep attention since this is my first full on suspense.”

Samantha has three other book projects in the works, and while she’s waiting to answer the call to help others, she seems to have found another way to provide a path through the darkness through her words.

“I hope I can encourage somebody through my struggles and what I’ve been with. That’s my goal. Don’t give up. Sometimes you feel like you’re beat down a lot, but don’t give up.”