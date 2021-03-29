High water affects homes in Knox, Whitley Counties

A rainy weekend left yards and roads flooded in several Kentucky counties, including Knox and Whitley.

Going through Knox County, drivers may have had to find new routes if a "Road Closed" sign gave enough notice. Or others who were less fortunate came upon a street that suddenly ended due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall? You know what that brings across KY - flooding.



Here's a look at California Hollow Rd off the Cumberland Gap Pkwy in Knox County. At least, I'm assuming the road is still underneath all the water. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/y67OOeP2Mk — Alex Valverde (@AlexValverdeTV) March 28, 2021

Of course, for some, it's not just this weekend. Residents who live along Wolf Creek River Road here in Williamsburg say it's not uncommon to see this roadway flooded and these road closure signs blocking the street to traffic really any time it rains heavily.

Geneva Lowe owns Power Pack Ministries, which came close to having a flooded parking lot on Sunday. Lowe says last year the water did get high enough to flood the church, so she says when water creeps up like this.

"I start praying, really praying. I just feel... I'm just praying it doesn't get no higher. They're saying the rain's over right now, so that's a good sign," said Lowe.

Across the street, Jenny York's backyard in Williamsburg has transformed.

"They tease me that I got a lake out here," said York.

York has lived in this home since she was a child so she knows what to expect. That's why she packed some supplies in her truck and moved it to a lot uphill. After having to be rescued from her property last year, she knows to plan ahead.

"It came up to the corner of my trailer right there. I had the fire department come and rescue me. All I had to do was step off the step and go, so I don't take my chances leaving my truck," said York.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses says there were several cases of vehicles in water on the south end of the county and they assisted in a few home rescues as well.