High water affects parts of Kentucky

Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 18:59:13-04

Heavy rain overnight into Sunday left parts of eastern and southern Kentucky underwater.

Over in Bell County, the Rescue Squad posted that they responded to 8 different calls due to rising water.

To the west of Bell County, the Whitley County School District posted that there will be no in-person instruction on Monday due to the high water.

The City of Middlesboro posted on Facebook that if someone's home was flooded, to reach out to the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or Bell County Emergency Management.

