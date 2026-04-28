High winds down trees and leave thousands without power overnight in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — High winds knocked down trees and left thousands of Frankfort residents without power following a storm Monday night. The winds downed a tree on a car overnight, leaving a mess in a local neighborhood.

The storm hit Ewing Street around 8:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Frankfort Plant Board Director of Communications Cathy Lindsey lives on the street and watched the tree fall.

"I was sitting on the porch and it just went, 'Phew.' And you could just hear it. It sounded like firecrackers. And then the transformer on this pole blew," Lindsey said.

Crews worked all night to restore power to the street. Across Frankfort, about 5,000 customers experienced a power outage overnight. One large outage affected three substations, impacting 3,500 people.

"Up near the capitol, there's a weather center that clocked winds down here in the bowl at about 61 miles per hour. That's very rare for being down in this valley in Frankfort," Lindsey said.

Lindsey advised anyone who sees a downed power line in their neighborhood to not touch it and stay far away, as it is impossible to know if the line is live.

