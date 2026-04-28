High winds in region cause down trees and leaves thousands of residents without power

(LEX 18) — High winds blew through Frankfort Monday night, downing a tree onto a car on Ewing Street and leaving around 5,000 customers without power overnight.

The storm hit the neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. No one was hurt.

Frankfort Plant Board Director of Communications Cathy Lindsey lives on the street and watched the tree fall.

"I was sitting on the porch and it just went phew. And you could just hear it. It sounded like firecrackers. And then the transformer on this pole blew," Lindsey said.

Crews worked all night to restore power to the street. Across Frankfort, one large outage affected three substations, leaving 3,500 people without electricity.

National Weather Service

"Up near the capitol, there's a weather center that clocked winds down here in the bowl at about 61 miles per hour. That's very rare for being down in this valley in Frankfort," Lindsey said.

Lindsey warned residents to stay far away from downed power lines and not to touch them, as it is impossible to know if they are live.

Further, in Harrison County, a viewer captured the aftermath of the storm.