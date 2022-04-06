High winds result in damage around Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southern Kentucky counties Wednesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rockcastle, Laurel, and Jackson counties until 5:30 pm. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rain, small hail, lightning and strong winds. Seek shelter if you are in this area.#kywx pic.twitter.com/3NMfjlWUrk — Emily Goodman (@EmilyGoodmanWx) April 6, 2022

Strong winds and storms rolled through Rockcastle, Laurel, and Jackson counties, leaving behind damage.

According to the National Weather Service, Laurel County Emergency Management reported a cabin under construction was knocked off its foundation. The cabin is on F. Hubbard Road near Wood Creek Lake.

It was also reported that the steeple at First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was blown off the roof.

The emergency manager also reported trees down on power lines along KY-490 in the 1800 block and 900 block of Fisherman Cove Road. Trees were also reported down on the railroad tracks in East Bernstadt.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A little after 5 the storms may have become briefly surface based and caused some damage in Laurel County. The steeple of the First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was reported blown off. The 70 MPH wind shown was at 3500 feet, but may have worked its way down in the warm air. pic.twitter.com/02y7V9U1vT — Bill Meck (@BillMeck) April 6, 2022

