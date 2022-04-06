Watch
High winds result in damage around Laurel County

LEX 18
Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 20:43:41-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southern Kentucky counties Wednesday evening.

Strong winds and storms rolled through Rockcastle, Laurel, and Jackson counties, leaving behind damage.

According to the National Weather Service, Laurel County Emergency Management reported a cabin under construction was knocked off its foundation. The cabin is on F. Hubbard Road near Wood Creek Lake.

It was also reported that the steeple at First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was blown off the roof.

The emergency manager also reported trees down on power lines along KY-490 in the 1800 block and 900 block of Fisherman Cove Road. Trees were also reported down on the railroad tracks in East Bernstadt.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

