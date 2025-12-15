Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Kentucky backyard flock

(LEX 18) — Federal and state authorities confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a Jessamine County backyard poultry flock, prompting immediate containment measures to prevent the deadly virus from spreading to other birds.

The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of HPAI in samples taken from the Jessamine County premises, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Velasco III.

"The Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Office of State Veterinarian is working closely with federal animal health officials and other state agencies to contain this incident of avian influenza," Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said.

Representatives at the Jessamine County premises alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Dec. 6 of increased mortality in their flock. Testing at the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of HPAI.

According to a release, the affected flock is quarantined, and depopulation began on Dec. 11. A 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the infected premises was established with movement restrictions placed on all backyard and commercial facilities in the area to prevent further spread of the disease.

"We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises," Velasco said. "We have activated our avian influenza response plan and are in active communication with our state, federal, and industry partners."

HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. However, avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. Birds from the affected flocks will not enter the food system.

Officials urge all bird owners to practice good biosecurity and prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Kentucky bird owners should report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state and federal officials through the USDA's toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.