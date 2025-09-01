Hiker dies after 40-foot fall at Red River Gorge's Whittleton Arch in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after falling 40 feet from Whittleton Arch in the Red River Gorge on Saturday, according to Powell County Search and Rescue.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the popular hiking destination at 4 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported the fall. Powell County Search and Rescue and Powell County EMS responded to the scene where they found the man in critical condition on the rocks below the arch.

Approximately 25 to 30 people were in the area at the time of the incident, witnesses said.

Lee Bush, an avid hiker who was at the scene, provided immediate assistance before emergency responders arrived.

"Everyone just panicked, started screaming, freaking out and it became chaos," Bush said.

Bush used wilderness first aid training he received in college to help the injured hiker.

"I proceeded to designate someone to call 911 and go into my wilderness first aid survival training," Bush said.

Bush stayed with the man for approximately 25 to 30 minutes before emergency crews took over care.

The hiker was airlifted to UK Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

For Bush, who has extensive experience in emergency situations, the outcome was particularly difficult.

"I've probably been in six or seven life saving incidents where I've had to provide life saving care and I've never had someone pass away," Bush said. "It's been a pretty rough couple days honestly."

Bush offered advice for other hikers visiting the Red River Gorge.

"When you're on a main trail system, stay on trail," Bush said.

The identity of the hiker who died has not been released.