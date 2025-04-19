Hiker 'experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion' rescued from Grays Arch Trail on Friday

(LEX 18) — According to Powell County Search and Rescue, a hiker who was experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion was carried out of the Grays Arch Trail by rescuers on Friday.

According to a post, the rescue team, along with Powell County EMS, responded to the distressed hiker at around 4:40 p.m. The post states that rescuers made contact with the hiker who required immediate medical attention at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the top of the stairs on the trail.

Due to the hiker's "deteriorating condition," the hiker had to be carried out to an ambulance that was waiting nearby. The "carryout" required additional assistance from the Estill County Rescue Squad, according to the post.

The post concludes by saying. "As the start of hiking season begins, we’d like to remind visitors of the Red River Gorge to always hike with extra water, snacks, dress appropriately for the weather conditions outside, and take frequent rest breaks."