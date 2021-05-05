Hiker found dead at Red River Gorge after apparent fall

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search and rescue mission ended in tragedy Monday after a missing hiker was found dead at Red River Gorge after an apparent fall.

The Powell County Search and Rescue squad said the 24-year-old hiker was found at the bottom of a roughly 150-foot drop near the Auxier Ridge trail area. Her name has not yet been released.

Search and rescue members were able to ping the woman's phone to get her last known location to get GPS coordinates before searching the Auxier Ridge area with the help of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and the Tri-Community Fire Department.