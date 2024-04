MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County, Kentucky, Sheriff's office said that a lost hiker was located after a lengthy search on Friday.

According to a post by the sheriff's office, their office received a call on Friday in regards to the lost hiker at the Pinnacles in Berea.

After two and a half hours of searching, Berea Fire, Berea College and deputies eventually found the hiker uninjured.