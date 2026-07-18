Hiker reportedly struck by lightning at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A hiker was reportedly struck by lightning Saturday afternoon at Natural Bridge State Resort Park and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Powell County Search and Rescue and Powell County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the park at around 1:50 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the lightning strike.

The caller told dispatchers the subject had been struck by lightning and then fell and hit their head.

When personnel arrived, they determined the caller and the subject were on Low Gap Trail and hiking slowly toward the parking lot at the skylift, officials reported.

The individual was able to walk out under their own power, was evaluated by EMS, and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park personnel assisted Search and Rescue at the scene. All agencies cleared at approximately 3:30 p.m.