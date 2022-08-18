Hindman mayor's tornado relief efforts come full circle

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hindman, Kentucky could be mistaken for a ghost town if it weren’t for the cars passing through. Many homes remain unlivable so people haven’t returned according to Mayor Tracy Niece.

The same goes for the businesses downtown. All were damaged by the flooding that hit the town three weeks ago.

Electricity and water have been restored, but not the city’s sewer system.

Mayor Niece knows about disaster relief. He spent a week in western Kentucky eight months ago. Helping out the town of Bremen after it was hit by a tornado.

Now, his town needs help. Multiple towns impacted by tornados in western Kentucky have done just that, including Bremen.

“When they called they were like 'we're so sorry, and 'we are our way, its time for us to repay you.”

Seeing them arrive from across the state was heartwarming, Bremen said.

“We just hugged, there was no words, they just said we’re here for you.”