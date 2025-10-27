Hip-hop artist turned mentor reaches 500,000 students on his 45th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — What started as a one-time favor for a teacher has become a life-changing mission spanning 15 years and touching half a million young lives.

Devine Carama was once known primarily as a hip-hop artist, but his true calling emerged when a teacher asked him to speak to some students who loved his music. That single conversation sparked a journey that reached an incredible milestone on his 45th birthday: 500,000 students mentored.

"I was a hip hop artist. A lot of kids knew my music. A teacher said, ‘Will you please come and just talk to these boys? They love your music. I'm having a hard time controlling them.’ I thought it was gonna be a one time thing," Carama said.

The celebration took place at Lexington Middle School, where students sang "Happy Birthday" to the man who has dedicated his life to inspiring the next generation. The location holds special significance as the same school Carama's mother and late daughter once attended.

Through his non-profit Believing in Forever and community work with ONE Lexington and the Community Action Council, Carama has spent years using storytelling and mentorship to reach young people.

"They see me in their neighborhoods a lot, and usually when I'm arriving, I'm either doing gang intervention or responding to a shooting or something like that. So when they can see me in this space, it's a little different. It humanizes me," Carama said.

The impact of his work is evident in students like Norbert Luundo, a 7th grader who moved to Lexington from San Diego and met Carama in 5th grade.

"I knew that as soon as I came in, it was a bad place. A lot of gun violence and you should not try to be outside more. And now I feel way safer because I know what street to go on and what street to not go on," Luundo said.

Inspired by Carama's mentorship, Luundo now wants to help others.

"Based on what he taught me, I just wanna tell other young boys that was on my shoes to help them to be on the right track," Luundo said.

For Carama, reaching 500,000 students represents more than just numbers.

"Just to know that I've been able to touch so many kids, emotionally, mentally through the gift that God gave me, it means a lot. I hope to inspire them to do the same thing one day," Carama said.

His message remains consistent and timeless, focusing on fundamental values that transcend generations.

"The message that I speak is timeless, right. We're talking about leadership. We're talking about being yourself. We're talking about being kind to others," Carama said.

As Carama continues his mission of spreading faith, hope, and purpose, he shows no signs of slowing down, proving that sometimes the most powerful transformations begin with a single conversation.