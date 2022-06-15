Historic Claudia Sanders Dinner House up for sale

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The restaurant previously owned by Colonel Sanders is for sale, along with the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name.

The sale includes memorabilia from the Sanders family, like Colonel Sanders’ original Kentucky Colonel certificate, a Happy Birthday letter from President Nixon to Colonel Sanders, Colonel Sanders’ Bible, money clip, wristwatch, and many more historical items.

The property includes nearly three acres of commercially zoned real estate. The two structures include a 5,000 square foot residence belonging to Colonel and Claudia Sanders from 1959 to 1984, named Blackwood Hall, and an almost 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall. More information about the sale is available here.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and was created by Colonel Sanders for his wife Claudia.

The restaurant served as the first KFC headquarters and has since built a legacy of its own. It has become a staple of the Shelbyville community and continues to serve as a true example of southern comfort cooking.