Historic Morehead train station faces ongoing upkeep challenges

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Maintaining a former train station that dates back to 1881 can be costly, especially for a museum operating on a tight budget.

The Morehead History and Railroad Museum has called the former train station home for about a decade. Those involved with the museum say maintaining the historic building requires them to prioritize repairs while also covering regular operating expenses.

Rick Charles, a volunteer with the museum, said repairs and maintenance are a reality for any aging building.

Charles and Steve Young have been involved with the museum since it started. They helped form the Morehead Rowan County History Association, the nonprofit organization that operates the museum.

Young, the association’s founder, said the museum operates entirely on donations.

That can mean waiting before tackling some projects. Charles said the organization sometimes has to plan and save for months before it has enough money to move forward with its next project.

Some repairs, however, cannot wait.

Young said the building recently developed roof leaks that required immediate attention. Those leaks have since been patched.

The cost of repairs comes on top of the museum’s regular expenses. Young said the organization has to account for heating, air conditioning and rent each month while working within its limited budget.

Young said repainting the building is among the projects the organization hopes to tackle next.

The building itself is part of the history the organization is trying to preserve. The former train station dates to 1881 and represents a period when the railroad played an important role in Morehead.

Young said he hopes the community will continue supporting efforts to keep that local history alive.

The Morehead History and Railroad Museum is run through volunteers and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

